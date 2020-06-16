2 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Dr. Lydia Dsane-Selby has tested positive for COVID-19, Starrfm.com.gh has gathered.

A source familiar with the development said staff of the NHIA have been informed of the status of their boss while contact tracing is underway. She is currently under quarantine.

She becomes the second high profile Ghanaian on record to have tested positive for the virus.

Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman Manu is currently recuperating from the virus.

Meanwhile, Four more people have succumbed to the coronavirus disease with Ghana’s death toll now 58, according to the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye.

At Tuesday’s briefing, Dr Kuma-Aboagye also revealed that Ghana’s total case count is now 12, 193 with 4,326 recoveries.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye has also dismissed suggestions that the government is manipulating COVID-19 death numbers.

According to him, there is a process that people who die from the virus go through before they are finally reported to the general public.

Source: starr fm