1 hour ago

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has made substantial payments to service providers to reduce the outstanding claims due them.

Last Monday the Minister of Finance, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta announced in Parliament that the government had made available an amount of GHS 300 million to the Authority as part of measures to provide liquidity to healthcare providers and the pharmaceutical industry to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic currently facing the country.

Subsequently, as at 7th April, 2020 barely a week after the announcement, the NHIA has released GHS 207, 539, 276.62 Million so far to its credentialed service providers.

The on-going payments will move lower tier providers (CHPS, health centers and maternity homes) claims paid close to November 2019.

In the order of payments, public health facilities received Ghs106, 484, 179.54 representing 51.3% of the payments whiles the private service providers have been paid Ghs57,845,459.99 pegged at 27.9%. Mission health facilities (CHAG) have received Ghs40, 227, 826.58 representing 19.4% and Quasi-Government service providers have been paid Ghs2, 981,810.51 representing 1.4% of the total payments made so far.

For this year 2020 alone, the NHIA has so far paid out a total of Ghs363, 930, 660.51 to service providers and aims to further reduce any outstanding claims to ensure that NHIS members continue to receive quality healthcare across the country.

As part of efforts to reduce congestion and staff risk of contracting the COVID-19, all NHIS District Offices outside the lockdown areas are operating at a reduced capacity.

The four (4) Claims Processing Centre’s (CPC’s) throughout the country will only receive manual claims invoices by appointment whereas electronic claims submissions can be made online at any time.

NHIS members are also advised to renew their membership promptly by dialing *929# from any mobile network with a mobile wallet to enjoy uninterrupted healthcare services.