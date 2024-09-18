4 hours ago

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has commenced the disbursement of GH¢402 million to health facilities nationwide.

The amount covers claims submitted and vetted for June and July 2024, bringing the NHIA within the agreed-upon three-month reimbursement period.

Public health facilities have received GH¢223,920,270.93, representing 56.03 percent of the total amount, while private health facilities have been allocated GH¢106,477,070.40, accounting for 26.64 percent.

Quasi-public health facilities and mission health facilities have also received significant allocations.

This payment brings the total amount released by the NHIA in recent times (SEPTEMBER) to GH¢800 million, demonstrating the institution’s commitment to supporting healthcare providers and ensuring the sustainability of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The NHIA’s prompt claim payment reflects its commitment to improving timely payments and ensuring the continued provision of quality healthcare services to NHIS members.

The NHIS’s generous Benefit Package addresses over 95 percent of disease conditions and includes more than 550 medications on the NHIS medicines list.

In a statement, NHIA expressed gratitude to healthcare providers for their dedication and support in delivering quality healthcare services to Ghanaians.

The institution emphasised committed to engage with stakeholders to address any concerns and work collaboratively towards a sustainable and efficient healthcare system.

On August 17, 2024, the NHIA released GH¢151 million to cover claims from March 2024 for higher-tier healthcare providers and from April 2024 for lower-tier facilities.

The NHIA’s ongoing prompt payment strategy is a positive step towards strengthening Ghana’s healthcare system, maintaining strong partnerships with healthcare providers, and ensuring the delivery of quality healthcare services to all NHIS subscribers.