Family Planning is to be fully incorporated into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) benefits package.

This was announced by the First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, as being in line with the national agenda of attaining Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030.

The First Lady made the announcement at the official launch of the 2021 NHIS Week celebration, themed, “NHIS: Using the Ghana Card for Expanding Access to Health Care,” held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

She further announced a one-week “waiver” for new members and those who will renew their membership during the week-long celebration.

Family planning has improved the lives of hundreds of millions of people. Its overall contribution to poverty reduction, gender equality, public health, development and human rights cannot be underestimated.

Meanwhile the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu pledged government's continuous support for NHIA to ensure it succeeds in attaining Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

“The President as part of his regional tours recently opened two new District Offices for the NHIS in the Amansie East district in the Ashanti Region and the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai district in the Western North Region. We will deliver our promise of binging primary healthcare services to the doorsteps of our people without fail,” he stressed.

The Health Minister appreciated the NHIA’s homegrown innovations.

“I am delighted that the NHIA continues to introduce new innovations to expand the NHIS operations. As a government, we will continue to ensure that the NHIS finances are released on time to solve the problem of unpaid bills to healthcare providers. The smooth operationalization of the National Health Insurance Scheme is government’s major priority,” he reiterated.