The Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Victor Asare Bampoe, has announced a crackdown on healthcare facilities that impose illegal charges on National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) subscribers.

During a working visit to the Ahafo Region, Dr. Bampoe told Adom News that a dedicated taskforce has been deployed to identify and report facilities engaged in co-payment practices or demanding unauthorised fees from patients covered by the scheme.

“Any facility found guilty of this illegal practice will be compelled to refund the monies to subscribers and subsequently face prosecution,” he warned.

Dr. Bampoe stated that under President John Mahama’s administration, healthcare providers are now paid realistic tariffs and receive timely reimbursements, eliminating any justification for exploiting NHIS subscribers.

“This habit of charging illegal fees must end if we want to make the scheme more attractive to Ghanaians,” he said.

Meanwhile, NHIA’s Ahafo Regional Director, Mawuli George, projected that the region is on course to achieve universal health coverage by the end of the year, with about 80 percent of the population expected to be enrolled.

He added that his office is working to resolve persistent challenges that discourage enrollment and to make the scheme more accessible and effective for all.