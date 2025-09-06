3 hours ago

Former NHS vascular surgeon Neil Hopper, 49, has been jailed for two years and eight months after admitting to deliberately amputating his own legs and making fraudulent insurance claims worth nearly £466,000.

Hopper, from Truro, Cornwall, who carried out hundreds of amputations during his medical career, underwent the procedure himself in 2019.

Prosecutors revealed at Truro Crown Court that Hopper froze his legs with ice and dry ice before presenting to doctors with what he described as a “mysterious illness.” Both legs were removed below the knee, after which he claimed the amputations were due to sepsis.

Despite returning to work within six months using prosthetic limbs, he pursued fraudulent claims against two insurers, telling a friend he intended to “milk it” for money.

Pornography and Amputation Fetish

In addition to the fraud, Hopper admitted to possessing extreme pornography, with the court hearing he had a sexual interest in amputations.

Investigators uncovered over 1,500 messages exchanged with Marius Gustavson, who was jailed for life in 2024 for running the EunuchMaker website, a hub for extreme body modification.

Hopper purchased videos from Gustavson as part of his long-standing obsession.

Judge James Adkin acknowledged Hopper’s remorse and lack of prior convictions but stressed the “exceptionally high” level of harm depicted in the videos.

Impact on Patients and the NHS

While the Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust (RCHT) confirmed his convictions were unrelated to his professional conduct, some former patients have expressed unease.

Medical negligence firm Enable Law reported being contacted by concerned individuals questioning the legitimacy of their operations.

Partner Mike Bird described the revelations as causing “shock and grave concern,” urging a public investigation into Hopper’s career.

An independent review of Hopper’s surgical work found no evidence of harm to patients, a conclusion echoed by police and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which is now seeking to recover the fraudulent funds under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2022.

Background