Nhyira Charities Foundation, a non-governmental organization has paid a charitable visit to Manhyia Government hospital on Saturday, 24th December, 2022.

This year’s donation was dubbed ‘Journey of Generosity’.

The visit primarily centered on the objectives upon which the organization was established, thus, making an impact in the lives of the needy, creating public awareness on the need for charitable donations and ultimately putting smiles on the faces of the needy.

The team together with other volunteers paid a courtesy visit to the sickle cells, labour and postnatal wards in the hospital respectively.

Many a time, children with sickle cells are mostly stigmatized in the communities. The burden of caring for these vulnerable children bedeviled with stigmatization makes the parents or guardians despondent. This is the reason the foundation made a generous offer to the hospital.

The visit created an opportunity for the organization to dine with sickle cell children and their parents.

Awards were given to outstanding parents who ensured that their children were well catered for amidst the challenges.

Also, there was an avenue created for parents or guardians to share their plights and views on how the society should behave towards these vulnerable children.

Several appeals were made by the hospital to promote their services towards the community.

Members of the foundation were thrilled by the talents showcased at the event and promised to constantly keep in touch with the hospital in order to address any challenging needs that may arise in the future.