2 hours ago

Ghanaian artiste and CEO of NK City Night Club, Nhyiraba Kojo, has voiced his dismay regarding the sentencing of his colleague, Hajia4reall, to a year in prison.

In an exclusive interview with ZionFelix in the USA, Nhyiraba Kojo emphasised that he cannot rejoice over another person's misfortune, regardless of their past actions or mistakes.

"No one in this world would be happy to hear that their family member or friend has been sentenced to prison," he stated. "It doesn’t matter what crime they committed. To err is human, and we are all prone to making mistakes.

"All I can say now is that may the good Lord protect her and bring her back to us safe and sound," he retorted.

Nhyiraba Kojo further expressed confidence that despite Hajia4reall's sentencing, she will emerge from this experience stronger and more resilient.

"I pray that God keeps her safe so that she returns as beautiful or even more so than before," he commented.

Reflecting on Hajia4reall's strength, he added, "I know her personally, and she is a very strong woman. She will overcome this. Perhaps we are the ones worrying more; Hajia is likely handling it with her usual strength, continuing to pursue what she loves."

He also noted, "In the US, even though it's a one-year sentence, it doesn't necessarily mean exactly 12 months. So, her time will pass sooner than we expect."