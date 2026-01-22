7 hours ago

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced an adjustment in the prices of some of its services, according to a public notice issued by the Authority.

In the notice, titled “Notice of Price Increment,” the NIA indicated that the changes will affect the cost of several services provided to the public. These include first-time registration, personal information updates, replacement of lost or damaged cards, nationality updates, and non-citizen card registration.

“We wish to respectfully inform the general public that there will be an adjustment in the prices of the following services,” the Authority stated in the notice.

The NIA explained that the price adjustment is necessary to enable the Authority to maintain and improve the quality of services offered to the public.

“This adjustment is necessary to help us maintain and enhance the quality of services we provide,” the notice added.

While the Authority did not disclose the new fees in the notice, it appealed to the public for understanding and continued support.

“We appreciate your understanding and continued support,” the NIA said.