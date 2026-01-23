6 hours ago

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced a “price increment” for some of its services.

In a post on its official Facebook page on Wednesday, January 22, the Authority explained that the fee adjustment is aimed at maintaining and improving the quality of its service delivery.

According to the NIA, the fee increment applies to services including first-time registration, personal information updates, replacement of the Ghana Card, nationality updates, and non-citizen card registration.

The Authority urged the public to take note of the changes as they take effect, adding that the adjustment will support the sustainability and efficiency of its operations.