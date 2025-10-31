2 hours ago

A major breakthrough has been recorded in the fight against cyber fraud in Ghana, as the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), in collaboration with the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, has arrested a suspected scammer accused of operating a sophisticated fake scholarship network that defrauded several unsuspecting citizens of millions of cedis.

The suspect, identified as Emmanuel Ofori, was picked up in Tema following a joint intelligence-led operation triggered by months of investigations and a formal complaint lodged by the Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, Alex Kwaku Asafo-Agyei.

The arrest marks a significant step toward dismantling a long-running fraudulent scheme that has tainted the Secretariat’s public image and exploited the desperation of brilliant but needy students.

According to information gathered, Ofori allegedly created multiple fake social media accounts on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, where he impersonated the Scholarship Secretariat and lured victims with promises of both local and foreign scholarships.

Using forged documents bearing the official insignia and fake signatures of Secretariat officials, the suspect reportedly convinced victims to pay various sums under the guise of “processing fees,” “application verification,” and “certificate issuance.”

The scam, which investigators believe has been running for several months, came to the Secretariat’s attention after multiple complaints from victims who claimed to have been duped after engaging with the fake online pages.

Upon receiving these complaints, the Registrar, Asafo-Agyei, petitioned the NIB to trace the source of the fraudulent activities and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Speaking to reporters after the arrest, Asafo-Agyei confirmed that the suspect was currently in custody and would be arraigned before court on Monday.

He commended the NIB for its swift response and urged members of the public to support the ongoing investigations.

“We are determined to protect the integrity of the Scholarship Secretariat and ensure that those who have fallen victim to this scam get justice,” he said. “Anyone with relevant evidence or information is encouraged to contact us through our official lines—0302907058 or 0302907051—to assist in the prosecution process.”

He further reiterated that the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat has never charged money for the award of scholarships, emphasizing that all legitimate awards are granted strictly on merit through transparent and verifiable procedures.

Established to provide financial aid to brilliant but needy students, both locally and abroad, the Scholarship Secretariat has long faced challenges with fraudulent impersonations.

In recent years, several fake websites and social media pages have emerged, preying on desperate students and parents who seek financial support for education.

Asafo-Agyei used the occasion to warn the public against falling for such scams.

“Our scholarships are not for sale,” he stressed. “Applicants must rely only on our official website, verified social media handles, and official communications. Any individual or platform demanding money in exchange for a scholarship is a fraudster.”

The arrest of Emmanuel Ofori serves as a stark reminder of the growing wave of cyber-related scams in Ghana targeting state institutions and unsuspecting citizens.

Meanwhile, NIB officials have disclosed that investigations are ongoing to identify other accomplices who may have been part of Ofori’s fake scholarship syndicate, with the possibility of more arrests in the coming days.