4 hours ago

Lawyers for the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, have confirmed that officers of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) searched his residence as part of investigations into allegations of the sale of government-funded overseas scholarships.

According to the legal team, the search followed comments made by Mr Nkansah during a radio discussion in which he alleged that individuals were paying to secure scholarships abroad.

Speaking in an interview with Citi News, lead counsel Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah said officers who conducted the search were unable to produce a warrant when questioned.

Mr Nkansah had earlier been invited by the NIB to assist with investigations after President John Dramani Mahama directed the intelligence agency to probe the allegations.

His lawyers, however, have clarified that Mr Nkansah was not arrested, contrary to reports circulating on social media.

The legal team, led by Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, insisted that Mr Nkansah voluntarily appeared before the NIB and fully cooperated with investigators by providing information relevant to the alleged sale of scholarships by the Scholarship Secretariat.

The appearance before the NIB was in response to a presidential directive issued after Mr Nkansah made the claims during a radio discussion on Sompa 106.5 FM, where he alleged that payments were being made to obtain government-funded scholarships to study abroad.

The allegations sparked public concern over transparency and fairness in the award of state-sponsored educational opportunities.

In a statement dated February 3, 2026, the Office of the President described the allegations as “serious and of grave public concern” and tasked the NIB with verifying the claims, identifying any individuals involved, and submitting its findings directly to the President for further action.

Lawyers for Mr Nkansah reiterated that his engagement with the NIB was consistent with this directive and aimed at providing all necessary information to support the investigation.