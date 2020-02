1 hour ago

Ghana’s Nicholas Owusu has been appointed as Security Officer for next month’s 2021 AFCON Qualifier between Benin and Lesotho at the Porto Norvo-Charles de Gaulle Stadium in Cotonou, Benin.

Nick has over six years’ experience in safety and Security issues covering games and tournaments for CAF and FIFA.

He is currently in Nigeria for this weekend’s CAF Confederation Cup Quarter final game between Enyimba and Horoya