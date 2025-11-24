14 minutes ago

International rap superstar Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, widely known as Nicki Minaj, has publicly acknowledged for the first time that her birth name, Onika, originates from the Igbo ethnic group of Nigeria—adding a new cultural dimension to her global identity.

The revelation comes amid heightened interest in Minaj’s African heritage following her recent appearance at a United Nations event, where she addressed the rise in jihadist attacks against Christian communities in Nigeria.

Minaj, who was born in Trinidad to parents of Afro-Trinidadian descent, has long embraced elements of African culture in her music, persona and global engagements.

However, the confirmation of her name’s Igbo origin marks a significant moment of cultural linkage.

According to linguistic interpretations shared by Nigerian fans, the name “Onika” is a Trinidadian variation of the Igbo name Onyekachi, meaning “Who is greater than God?” The name is widely used within Igbo communities and carries spiritual significance, often bestowed upon children to express divine supremacy and protection.

The conversation was sparked when a fan on X (formerly Twitter) posted an explanation of Minaj’s name, celebrating her bold speech at the UN and suggesting that her name’s meaning symbolised a destiny tied to justice and truth.

The post, which included a graphic detailing various Igbo name derivatives, praised Minaj for using her platform to advocate for vulnerable Nigerian communities amid rising extremist violence.

In response, Minaj confirmed the connection with a light-hearted yet revealing remark, writing: “Will it get even more mysterious if I told you the tattoo on my arm means ‘God is with me’ in Chinese?” Her reply quickly went viral, particularly among Nigerian fans and her West African fanbase—popularly known as “Nigerian Barbz”—who celebrated the rapper’s embrace of a cultural identity linked to their heritage.