2 hours ago

New West Ham United striker Niclas Füllkrug has expressed his enthusiasm for joining the London club and praised the creative talent within the team, highlighting Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus as a key player.

Füllkrug, who transferred from Borussia Dortmund for £27.5 million and signed a four-year deal, spoke about his eagerness to play alongside West Ham's skillful roster in his first interview since the move.

The 30-year-old forward mentioned several key players, including Lucas Paquetá, Jarrod Bowen, and Kudus, as well as the newly added Crysencio Summerville.

He emphasized how these players' abilities will contribute to his goal-scoring opportunities.

“I am very happy to be here, also a little bit excited. I can’t wait to get on the pitch with my new mates. It’s a dream because you have [Lucas] Paquetá, [Jarrod] Bowen, [Mohammed] Kudus, and now [Crysencio] Summerville as well,” Füllkrug said.

He added, “There are a lot of very good players who can assist me, and if I get assists then I can score. I believe I can fit into this team very well.”

Kudus, who joined West Ham in the previous season, made a notable impact with 14 goals and six assists in 45 games.

Füllkrug’s arrival and the presence of such talented teammates are expected to enhance West Ham’s attacking options in the upcoming season.