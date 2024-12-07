32 minutes ago

Athletic Club winger Nico Williams experienced a heartwarming moment after his team’s 2-1 victory over Real Madrid when a fan surprised him with a box of powdered fufu, a nod to his Ghanaian heritage and love for the popular dish.

The fan, a Ghanaian supporter, met the Spanish international in the parking lot after the match to commend his performance.

Known for his strong connection to Ghanaian culture, Nico and his brother, Inaki Williams, often share their fondness for fufu on social media.

In a playful exchange, the fan asked if Nico could prepare the meal himself. The winger laughed and replied that his mother would take care of it.

He ended the encounter by expressing gratitude in Twi, saying, “Medaase” (Thank you).

Nico has been in fine form this season, registering one goal and three assists in 14 La Liga appearances.

This touching moment underscores the bond between Nico and his Ghanaian roots, even as he shines on the international stage with Spain.