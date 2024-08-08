33 minutes ago

Spanish-Ghanaian winger Nico Williams has made an unexpected return to training with Athletic Bilbao, ending months of speculation regarding his future.

Originally slated to resume preseason training on August 12, Williams has cut short his vacation to rejoin his teammates at the club's training base in Lezama.

The early return comes despite significant interest from major clubs like Barcelona and PSG, who had shown keen interest in acquiring the talented winger.

Williams, however, has opted to remain with Athletic Bilbao, motivated by the opportunity to play alongside his brother, Inaki Williams, in the UEFA Europa League.

Fans had been anxiously awaiting Williams' decision, and the winger addressed the speculation with a video message released by the club.

In the video, Nico Williams expressed his enthusiasm for the new season, saying, "Everything is good. Looking forward to starting. Full. Wow, athleticzales, I'm back. Looking forward to this season. Let's go, Athletic!"

With Nico Williams' commitment secured, Athletic Bilbao can now focus on the upcoming campaign with the added boost of his presence.

The club will be buoyed by the winger’s decision to stay and contribute to their European ambitions.