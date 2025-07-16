4 hours ago

Nico Williams has pledged his future to Athletic Club in a record-breaking move that will keep the dynamic winger at San Mamés until June 30, 2035—marking the longest contract ever signed by a first-team player in the club’s storied history.

The renewal, officially announced on July 15, 2025, represents an eight-year extension on his previous deal and arrives at a defining moment for both club and player, as Athletic prepares for its first UEFA Champions League campaign in over a decade.

The signing ceremony took place at San Mamés, attended by club president Jon Uriarte, sporting director Mikel González, and the Williams family, including Iñaki Williams, Nico’s older brother and club captain, and their mother, María Arthuer, who also serves as an ambassador for the club’s 125th anniversary celebrations.

Friends joined in with a surprise tribute: a personalized painting presented to Nico in honour of the milestone.

Speaking at the event, Nico Williams, 22, reaffirmed his love for the club:

“We have big ambitions ahead—like the Champions League—and what better place to chase them than with the club of my life? I want to continue making history here at San Mamés, with our incredible fans and my family.”

The deal sends a powerful message about Athletic Club’s philosophy of loyalty, identity, and homegrown talent, especially as Nico reportedly turned down several offers from top European clubs.

The renewal also resonates on a personal level for the Williams brothers. Iñaki, who signed a similarly long contract in 2019 that runs through 2028, now shares the spotlight with his younger sibling in what the club is branding the WIN project—Williams, Iñaki, and Nico—unveiled alongside a new limited-edition AC line jersey.

Nico credited his brother’s guidance as central to his journey:

“This is a dream we’ve always shared. Iñaki has always been my role model, and I think he’s the perfect captain. I look forward to seeing him wear the armband for many more years.”

“I’ve always felt immense love from the Athleticzale family. This renewal is for them too—I’m proud to have such incredible supporters. I hope to give back everything they’ve given me.”

In a heartfelt message to fans, Nico added:As Athletic Club steps back onto Europe’s biggest stage with the Williams brothers leading the charge, Nico’s long-term commitment not only secures a key asset on the pitch—it symbolizes the heart and soul of the club's future.