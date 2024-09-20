3 hours ago

LEGANES, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 19: Nico Williams of Athletic Club reacts with an injury during the LaLiga match between CD Leganes and Athletic Club at Estadio Municipal de Butarque on September 19, 2024 in Leganes, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Athletic Bilbao has announced that Spain international Nico Williams suffered a left ankle contusion during their La Liga match against Leganes.

The injury forced the Ghanaian winger to leave the field at halftime in Thursday's encounter at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

In an official statement, the club noted, "Athletic Club winger Nico Williams has a contusion in his left ankle, an injury which meant he had to be substituted at half-time during Thursday evening's LaLiga clash with CD Leganes."

Before his exit, Williams played a crucial role as Bilbao pushed for a goal, but the injury occurred just before halftime after an awkward landing.

Despite his departure, Athletic Bilbao went on to secure a 2-0 victory, with goals from Daniel Vivian and Nico's older brother, Iñaki Williams, in the second half.

The full extent of Nico Williams' injury and his expected recovery time are yet to be determined.