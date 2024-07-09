25 minutes ago

Niger's head coach, Badou Zaki, believes his team has been placed in an achievable group for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The draw placed Niger in Group F, alongside Ghana, Angola, and Sudan.

In his reaction to the draw, the Moroccan trainer expressed optimism about their chances of qualifying, describing the group as "affordable."

"We are in an affordable group," Zaki told CAFOnline.com. "We have every chance of qualifying."

Zaki acknowledged Ghana's footballing pedigree but suggested that the current team is not as formidable as it was five or six years ago.

"Ghana is a football country with a selection of great professionals. But it is not the team of 5 or 6 years ago. Even at home, they can lose."

He also commended Angola's recent performances, highlighting their modern and fast style of play.

"Angola showed a good face during the last CAN with beautiful, modern, fast football. It is a selection that has shaken up the big teams in Côte d'Ivoire."

Regarding Sudan, Zaki noted their current strong form in World Cup qualifying but emphasized his confidence in Niger's strengths.

"I know Sudan very well. They are first in their qualifying group for the World Cup. They will be dangerous, but we know our strengths and we know that we can go far."

Niger's campaign kicks off in September 2024 with matches against Sudan and Ghana.