3 hours ago

Badou Zaki, the head coach of the Niger national team, has voiced significant concerns over the recent decline in the performance of Ghana's Black Stars.

Once a dominant force in African football, the Black Stars are now grappling with challenges that have caught the attention of the Moroccan coach.

Zaki expressed surprise at the current state of a team historically renowned for its strength and skill.

In an interview with Ghanasportspage.com, Zaki contrasted the Black Stars' present struggles with their illustrious past.

“The Black Stars have long been celebrated as the 'Brazilians of Africa' due to their formidable lineup.

With standout players like Seidu, Lamptey, and Partey performing in major European leagues, it is surprising to see them struggle so much.

The team no longer carries the same dominance it once did,” Zaki commented.

Reflecting on Ghana's recent performances, Zaki noted a significant drop from their previous successes.

“Their showing at the AFCON in Abidjan was disappointing, especially when compared to their near-semi-final appearance at the 2010 World Cup.

There is a noticeable gap in their performance. The team is struggling both offensively and defensively,” he added.

Zaki also pointed out specific concerns regarding the Black Stars’ defense. “The frequent concessions of goals are alarming.

Allowing three goals against the Central African Republic at home is unusual and troubling. Their tendency to concede so frequently highlights a major issue,” he said.