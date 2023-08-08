2 hours ago

The Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and President of Nigeria, Ahmed Bola Tinubu has called for an urgent meeting to ponder on ways to resolve the coup situation in Niger.

It will be recalled that ECOWAS leaders issued a directive to the military Junta to hand over power to democratic governance led by President, Mohammed Bazoum which expired on Sunday, August 6, 2023, or face military intervention.

The military Junta has shown no signs of complying with the directive hence the meeting convened by ECOWAS to deliberate on the actions to take.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Chairman of ECOWAS, Ahmed Bola Tinubu said that they won't allow a coup to take over the West African sub-region and they are ready to bite back at the military Junta in Niger.

“We will not allow coup after coup in West African sub-region. We will take this up seriously, democracy is very tough to manage, but it’s the best form of government and, we all ascribe to it, and we must bite back it. We can’t sit like toothless bulldogs,” the ECOWAS chairman said according to citinewsroom.com

It is understood that on August 7, 2023, the military Junta in Niger closed the country’s airspace until further notice citing the threat of a possible military intervention by ECOWAS.

The spokesperson for the military Junta in Niger has stated that the country’s armed forces are ready and poised to defend the country should ECOWAS go ahead to embark on the military intervention.

The Soldiers dissolved the country’s constitution, suspend all institutions, and closed its borders to prevent intrusion.

President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum had been held by the troops from the presidential guard with US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken promising his “unwavering support.” to him.

Mali and Burkina Faso have suffered Coups triggered by Jihadist unrest in recent years.