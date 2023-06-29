2 hours ago

An unforgettable moment unfolded at Tangier's Grand Stade as Niger clinched their first-ever win in the TotalEnergies U-23 Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 victory over Gabon in their Group B match.

Following a goalless draw against Egypt, Niger triumphed to claim a crucial win against Gabon, who currently find themselves at the bottom of Group B.

This significant victory took place during the fourth matchday of the TotalEnergies CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations 2023 in Morocco.

Right from the kickoff, Gabon, positioned at the group's basement, displayed determination and embraced physical challenges.

Despite their presence in the midfield, Saturnin Ibela Ignambi's team struggled to convert their opportunities into goals against the resilient Nigerien defense.

In contrast, Niger showcased their threat in the 8th minute when Kairou Amoustapha unleashed a powerful strike, brilliantly parried by Gabonese goalkeeper Gesril Andôme.

Under the watchful eyes of Patrice Neveu, the coach of Gabon's senior national team, the Central African hopefuls took charge of the game.

Emmanuel Essogo's incisive runs posed genuine problems for the Nigerien defense.

Towards the end of the first half, Essogo won an enticing free kick for his team.

However, Jérémie Obounet Moussango's attempt was thwarted by his own teammates inside the Nigerien penalty area.

After the halftime break, Gabon created better opportunities, but it was in the 60th minute that the referee awarded a penalty to Niger after Urie-Michel Mboula fouled Abdoul Salam Boulhassane.

Abdoul Moumouni Darankoum made history for Niger by becoming the first player to score a goal in the final stages of a pre-Olympic tournament for the country, securing the 1-0 victory.

This hard-fought win marks the end of Gabon's journey in the competition as they face elimination. As the fourth matchday concluded, Egypt and Niger now occupy the top positions in Group B.

Niger's historic triumph provides them with a newfound sense of confidence and optimism as they continue their U-23 Africa Cup of Nations campaign.