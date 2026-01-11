5 hours ago

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have been handed a significant financial incentive ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against Morocco, after billionaire businessman Abdul Samad Rabiu pledged substantial rewards for success.

Rabiu, one of Nigeria’s richest men, has promised the team a bonus of $500,000 if they overcome Morocco in the last-four clash at the 2025 AFCON. The offer also includes an extra $50,000 for every goal scored in the semi-final, adding further motivation as Nigeria chase continental glory.

The incentives do not stop there. Should the Super Eagles go on to lift the trophy, Rabiu has pledged an additional $1m for winning the final, along with $100,000 for each goal scored in the decisive match.

The announcement comes at a crucial moment in Nigeria’s campaign, as expectations rise following their strong run to the semi-finals. Financial rewards have often played a role in boosting morale at major tournaments, and Rabiu’s pledge is likely to be welcomed by players and officials alike.

For the Super Eagles, however, the focus remains firmly on the football. Victory over Morocco would not only move them closer to an AFCON title but could also unlock a windfall that reflects the belief and backing of influential figures back home.