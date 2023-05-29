44 minutes ago

President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to take over from General Muhammadu Buhari as the next President.

He will be sworn in at a ceremony to be held in the capital, Abuja, on Monday, May 29

The former Lagos Governor won the February elections after beating Atiku Abubakar of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP). The two have since challenged the outcome of the election in court.

Notwithstanding, Bola Tinubu will swear the oath of allegiance of Africa’s most populous nation to be its next President.

Shortly after his election, the incoming President travelled to Europe in what many were worried was a cycle started by outgoing leader, Buhari.

Buhari’s continuous visits to the UK for medical treatment had become a worry to citizens, some calling for his resignation at time.

Therefore, Tinubu’s travel a few weeks after the elections became a cause of worry for most Nigerians.

But Spokesperson Tunde Rahman came out strongly to dispel any rumours.

“The president-elect decided to take a break after the hectic campaign and election season to rest in Paris and London, preparatory to going to Saudi Arabia for Umrah (Lesser Hajj) and the Ramadan fasting that begins Thursday,” a statement in March said.

Many dignitaries are expected to attend the swearing-in.