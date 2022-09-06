4 hours ago

Five people died following the collapse of an under-construction building in Nigeria’s commercial hub, Lagos, according to rescue operation teams.

“We are working on worst scenario,” said Ibrahim Farinloye, office coordinator for the National Emergency Management Agency in Lagos state.

Rescue operations are ongoing as more people are believed to be buried under the rubble.

It is unclear how many people were in the building at the time of collapse, “some say more than 30 people jumped to safety yesterday”, said Mr Farinloye.

“No-one has been rescue alive,” he added.

The building is believed to have been sealed by the Lagos state government about a year ago and construction was supposed to have stopped.

In response to the events, Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu ordered the arrest of the developer of the building, who is still at large.

The Lagos state planning Idris Salako has resigned from his post.

Source: BBC