Nigeria produced a commanding display to beat Mozambique 4-0 and book their place in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles set the tone early, racing into a two-goal lead within the opening 25 minutes. Ademola Lookman opened the scoring in the 20th minute, finishing confidently after a well-worked move, before Victor Osimhen struck five minutes later to double the advantage.

Akor Adams was central to Nigeria’s dominance, providing the assists for both first-half goals as the Super Eagles went into the break firmly in control.

Nigeria showed no sign of easing off after half-time. Just two minutes after the restart, Osimhen struck again to make it 3-0, completing his brace and underlining his importance to the team.

The goal took Osimhen’s tally for Nigeria to 35, moving him within three goals of Rashidi Yekini’s long-standing record as the country’s all-time leading scorer.

Ademola Lookman continued to impress, taking his tournament contribution to three goals and two assists, making him one of the most decisive player at AFCON 2025 so far.

The rout was completed in the 75th minute when Akor Adams capped a fine individual performance by scoring Nigeria’s fourth goal of the night.

The win also saw Nigeria become the highest-scoring team at the tournament with 11 goals, overtaking defending champions Senegal.