45 minutes ago

The West African oil and gas industry is entering a period of renewed growth, positioning itself as a critical player in global energy markets.

A new report by Deloitte titled “Shaping Opportunity from Complexity in West Africa’s Oil and Gas Market” highlights that the region’s oil and gas market is set to expand rapidly between 2025 and 2033, driven by rising global demand and abundant natural reserves.

According to the 2025 West Africa Oil and Gas Outlook, the region is projected to record a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5%, translating to an estimated market value of US$80 million over the forecast period.

Notably, Nigeria and Ghana together account for 80% of this growth, with Nigeria contributing around 60% and Ghana 20%.

Deloitte’s findings come at a time when Sub-Saharan Africa’s energy sector is undergoing what the report calls a “decisive inflection point.”

The continent, it notes, is re-evaluating its approach to energy equity, security, and sustainability — balancing the urgent need for economic growth with the global transition toward cleaner energy sources.

From Nigeria’s hydrocarbon-rich Niger Delta to Ghana’s offshore Jubilee and TEN fields, and further south to Angola’s deep-water exploration zones, the region’s resource base continues to draw attention from international oil companies and investors.

Despite challenges such as infrastructure deficits, fiscal instability, and fluctuating global oil prices, the outlook remains optimistic.

As of the end of 2024, Nigeria remained Africa’s largest oil producer, recording approximately 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd).

Angola followed closely with 1.4 million bpd, while emerging producers like Ghana continued to build capacity in offshore production and gas processing.

These production volumes, according to Deloitte, underscore West Africa’s “strategic relevance to Africa’s energy outlook,” even as they conceal deeper complexities confronting policymakers and operators.

Ghana’s growing share of the market reflects years of consistent investment in offshore exploration and development, particularly in the Jubilee, Sankofa, and Pecan fields.

The country’s efforts to diversify its energy mix through gas processing and renewable projects have also bolstered its standing in the sub-region.

Nigeria, on the other hand, continues to leverage its vast hydrocarbon reserves while navigating reforms to attract foreign investment and curb oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and environmental degradation in the Niger Delta.

The Nigerian government’s focus on energy transition initiatives and the newly implemented Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) are expected to further stabilize the sector.

The Deloitte report also highlights that energy security and sustainable development remain central to policy discussions across the region.

Governments are increasingly balancing the exploitation of fossil fuels with climate commitments under the Paris Agreement, while also addressing local content participation and energy access challenges.