30 minutes ago

Nigeria U-17 head coach Manu Garba has voiced strong dissatisfaction with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) following Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) — a result that also rules them out of the newly annual FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The Golden Eaglets were eliminated after a 2–0 semifinal defeat to Ghana in the WAFU Zone B Championship in Ivory Coast, marking their second consecutive absence from the continental tournament after missing out in 2024.

Garba, who led Nigeria to U-17 World Cup titles in 2007 and 2013, questioned CAF’s slot distribution:

“Nigeria is still rated number one in the world at the FIFA U-17 level. How can CAF give us just two slots?”

Garba argued that WAFU B, which includes Nigeria, Ghana, and Ivory Coast, is the strongest youth football zone in Africa and deserves at least three slots.

“CAF must look at WAFU B and give us three slots, which will go a long way for Africa, too.”

Nigeria’s U-17 Legacy



Most successful nation in FIFA U-17 World Cup history



Five titles: 1985, 1993, 2007, 2013, 2015



Last appearance: 2019 (Round of 16 exit vs Netherlands)

Despite this pedigree, Nigeria has now missed back-to-back AFCON cycles, raising concerns about youth development and continental representation.

For the 2026 U-17 AFCON, Ghana and Ivory Coast will represent WAFU B, having reached the final of the regional championship in Yamoussoukro.