BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - MAY 31: Eric Chelle, head coach of Nigeria, before the Unity Cup Final match between Jamaica and Nigeria at Gtech Community Stadium on May 31, 2025 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Following Nigeria’s dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout defeat to DR Congo in the CAF play-off final, head coach Eric Chelle made headlines with an unusual post-match claim about "voodoo" performed by some of the DR Congo staff members.

Speaking in the mixed zone, Chelle alleged that DR Congo players and staff engaged in “voodoo” rituals during the shootout:

“During the penalty shoot-out, the players of Congo did some voodoo. Every time, every time. So this is why,” Chelle told reporters.

The match had ended 1-1 after extra time, with Frank Onyeka scoring early for Nigeria and Meschack Elia equalizing for DR Congo. The shootout saw missed attempts from Calvin Bassey, Moses Simon, and Semi Ajayi, while DR Congo’s Chancel Mbemba converted the decisive kick.

Chelle reportedly confronted DR Congo’s technical staff immediately after the match, expressing anger over what he described as “inappropriate conduct” on the sidelines.

DR Congo’s Tactical Gamble Pays Off

Adding to the drama, DR Congo coach Sébastien Desabre made a bold decision to substitute goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi for Timothy Fayulu just before the shootout. Fayulu, earning only his second cap, saved two penalties and became the unlikely hero — a move reminiscent of Louis van Gaal’s 2014 World Cup strategy.

DR Congo March On, Nigeria Left to Reflect

DR Congo now advance to the intercontinental play-offs in Rabat, where they will face teams including Bolivia and New Caledonia. It marks their first World Cup play-off appearance since 1974, when they competed as Zaire.

For Nigeria, the defeat confirms a second consecutive World Cup absence, raising questions about squad depth, tactical decisions, and leadership under Chelle.