Nigeria vs Ghana Preview & Team News

2 hours ago

A goalless first-leg draw in Kumasi means Ghana and Nigeria have everything to play for in the return leg of their 2022 World Cup qualifying play-offs. You can use this Smarkets betting offer to bet on who will qualify for the World Cup, although with Ghana defying the betting odds, they are a good bet to upset the odds on Tuesday.

Even though the arch-rivals shared the spoils at the Baba Yara Stadium, Ghana outplayed the Nigerians, who were limited to a single attempt throughout 90 minutes.

The Black Stars still have a slight advantage going into the second leg at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, given that the away goal rule is still in play for the qualifying cycle.

However, seeking their fourth successive appearance at the World Cup finals, Nigeria will hope to get the most out of home advantage in the latest installment of this long-standing rivalry.

Match Preview

Nigeria

Following a perfect 2021 Africa Cup of Nations group phase campaign (W3), Nigeria's wheels have fallen off, as witnessed by back-to-back scoring blanks across their last two matches D1, L1).

The Super Eagles blew hot and cold in their home 2022 World Cup qualifying fixtures (W1, D1, L1), bagging a measly average of 0.5 goals per game across the last two such contests.

Since the start of 2020, Augustine Eguavoen's men have won just two of their nine home internationals, friendlies included (D3, L4), which could encourage Ghana's bid to grind out a result in Lagos.

Each of those triumphs came against nations currently ranked outside FIFA's top-140, casting further doubt on Nigeria's World Cup qualification credentials.

Ghana

It will be up to interim manager Otto Addo to navigate Ghana back to the final tournament following the nation's failed attempt to qualify for 'Russia 2018.'

Unfortunately, 2022 has not been kind to the Black Stars thus far. Ghana have yet to taste victory this calendar year (D2, L3), including their underwhelming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

Excluding the 2021 AFCON, Addo's men are winless in their last two international outings on foreign soil (D1, L1), netting just once across those road trips.

The first-leg draw condemned the Ghanaians to a fifth scoring blank across their last six World Cup qualifying encounters against Nigeria, which sounds worrying.

Team News

According to the Evening Standard, Napoli star Victor Osimhen and Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze last trained with Nigeria on Saturday.

As for Ghana, Roma's Felix Afena-Gyan could be available for selection after being forced off the field in the first leg with an injury.

In the pre-match conference, Addo maintained the Black Stars' ambition to win in Lagos.

"The result doesn’t change anything. When we go there, we want to win," the Ghana boss said, as relayed by My JoyOnline.