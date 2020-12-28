1 hour ago

Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky whose real is Idris Okuneye who for 25years of his life lived as a male has revealed the struggles of life pushed him into switching gender to female.

According to Bobrisky, who is a graduate of the University of Lagos with a degree in Accounting, life was difficult for him after school with his futile search for a job.

As a man he did not have the heart to scam people as other young Nigerians do nor go into armed robbery so he saw he had some innate feminine features in him so decided to try cross dressing and just as she started boom the money was coming.

According to him, he decided to give her body time while also applying creams and taking gender changing pills in order to help her transition from male to female.

She says turning into a female has given him a lot of money from men and all other sources.

FULL POST BELOW:

Dis message is for you all to read before you judge me. I was formally a man for almost 25yrs, nothing to show for it.

I kept struggling even with my certificate as a graduate of accounting in university of Lagos, nothing to still show for it. I saw how all my females friends were cashing out back then.

I went home and think about my life. If I join robbery they will end up killing me, secondly I don’t even have that heart to think to that dimension or to even scam people of their sweat.

while I was growing I have a little bit of female features in me, so I decide to try what cross dressing look like. Under one yr of cross dressing I started making money

I was still surprise .

So I gave my body more time, rubbing expensive creams, smelling good, using more of females body pills and looking out for myself.

Boom more money keep coming… men admiring me, women giving me endorsements from right and left. Short story I fit in as a female to a man. God bless all d women around d world.

many of you love me and accepted me, save me and I will always respect WOMEN.

