4 hours ago

The Volta Regional Police Command has dealt a major blow to suspected drug traffickers following the interception of a vehicle carrying large quantities of suspected narcotic substances along the busy Accra–Aflao highway.

According to a police statement dated January 22, the intelligence-driven operation was executed on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, near Kpotame, close to Sogakorpe.

Officers stopped a black Liberty Jeep bearing registration number FK 692 KF after receiving credible information about a suspected drug movement.

The driver, identified as 46-year-old Nigerian national Charles Adenkule, was immediately arrested and is currently in custody assisting with investigations.

A thorough search of the vehicle uncovered ten tightly wrapped parcels of a compressed substance believed to be cocaine, each weighing about one kilogram.

The haul is estimated to be worth approximately GH¢1,032,650 on the street.

In addition, officers discovered roughly half a kilogram of compressed dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp hidden behind the inner lining of the vehicle’s boot.

Police said the operation was initiated after the Volta Regional Commander, DCOP Wisdom Akorli, received intelligence from the Director of the Police Intelligence Unit.

A joint team from the Police Intelligence Department, the Drug Law Enforcement Unit, and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department carried out the successful interception.

DCOP Akorli praised the officers for their professionalism and integrity, particularly for resisting any attempts at compromise.

The suspected narcotics have been sent to the Police Forensic Laboratory for analysis, while investigations continue to track possible accomplices.

The Volta Regional Police Command has reaffirmed its resolve to combat drug trafficking and called on the public to continue sharing information to help keep communities safe.