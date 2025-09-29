2 hours ago

A heated controversy is brewing in Nigeria after social media influencer Ayomiposi Oluwadahunsi, popularly known as Mandy Kiss, announced her intention to stage a sexual marathon with 100 men in a single day.

The attempt, scheduled for September 30 in Ikorodu, Lagos, has sparked widespread condemnation, with traditional leaders, state authorities, and international bodies weighing in.

The Eselu of Iselu Kingdom in Ogun State, Oba Ebenezer Akinyemi, on Friday issued a strong call to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, urging him to order Mandy Kiss’s immediate arrest.

The monarch described her actions as “a public nuisance” and “a dangerous venture” that could endanger her life and tarnish the moral values of Lagos and Nigeria at large.

Guinness World Records’ Position

At the heart of the controversy is Mandy Kiss’s claim that she is pursuing a Guinness World Records (GWR) title.

However, the global body has firmly distanced itself from the attempt. In an official statement, GWR clarified that it does not monitor, endorse, or recognize sexual activity as a category for record-breaking.

The organization emphasized that all records must be measurable, verifiable, safe, and ethical—criteria Mandy Kiss’s proposal clearly fails to meet.

Despite this rejection, the influencer has remained defiant. In a video that has since gone viral, she declared,

“Nobody can stop me from sleeping with 100 men. I’m the owner of my body. If Guinness World Records won’t record it, I will record it myself.”

A Clash Between Morality And Freedom of Choice

The case has sparked debate beyond Mandy Kiss’s personal decision.

While she insists on her right to use her body as she pleases, critics argue that the act undermines public morality and exposes vulnerable youths to harmful content online.

Oba Akinyemi, in his open letter, said the proposal is an affront to Lagos’s cultural values and risks stigmatizing the state, which is home to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

The monarch went further to suggest that Mandy Kiss should be handed over to her family in Ogun State and rehabilitated at a psychiatric hospital.

He argued that her insistence on the plan indicates possible mental instability.

Calls for Regulation of Social Media

Oba Akinyemi also used the incident to highlight what he described as the growing moral decay among Nigerian youths, fueled by unregulated social media content.

He urged the Federal Government to consider stronger regulatory frameworks, noting that other countries already monitor and restrict explicit online behavior to protect their societies.

“Our children who go on the internet for legitimate reasons will be exposed to the arrant nonsense that some content creators like Mandy Kiss engage in,” he said.

“This practice may increase the number of youths engaging in social vices.”

Mandy Kiss Stands Her Ground

For her part, Mandy Kiss remains resolute. In her viral video, she expressed disappointment at Guinness World Records’ rejection but vowed to go ahead regardless.

“I will record it myself,” she said, reinforcing her determination to break what she describes as a “personal record,” even if it lacks official recognition.