A Nigerian woman by the name Favour Ugwe, accused of prostitution and human trafficking, has been convicted by a court in Ghana.

According to GHOne TV, Favour Ugwe, who is 28 years old, was sentenced to 8 years with hard labour for human trafficking.

A video shared by the media house on X on Thursday, September 19, 2024, showed the Nigerian woman being escorted by some security officials away from the courthouse after the court delivered its judgement.

A devastated Ugwe could be seen weeping and mumbling as she cursed her stars.

“Can you imagine me oo, in Ghana… oh my God!” she said at a point as she continued wailing.

The official who was with her could also be seen trying to console her.

Watch the video below: