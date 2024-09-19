A Nigerian woman by the name Favour Ugwe, accused of prostitution and human trafficking, has been convicted by a court in Ghana.
According to GHOne TV, Favour Ugwe, who is 28 years old, was sentenced to 8 years with hard labour for human trafficking.
A video shared by the media house on X on Thursday, September 19, 2024, showed the Nigerian woman being escorted by some security officials away from the courthouse after the court delivered its judgement.
A devastated Ugwe could be seen weeping and mumbling as she cursed her stars.
“Can you imagine me oo, in Ghana… oh my God!” she said at a point as she continued wailing.
The official who was with her could also be seen trying to console her.
Watch the video below:
https://twitter.com/ghonetv/status/1836756743998562412?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1836756743998562412%7Ctwgr%5E891de884e7e381315c562d7b12469d5ceb0e24bf%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ghanaweb.com%2FGhanaHomePage%2FNewsArchive%2FWatch-as-Nigerian-prostitute-weeps-after-being-sentenced-to-8-years-for-human-trafficking-1951519— (@ghonetv)
