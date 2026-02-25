19 hours ago

The Nigerian government is examining controversy surrounding singer Simi after screenshots of her old tweets resurfaced, allegedly dating back to her early twenties while helping out at her mother’s daycare.

The posts, which reportedly reference her experiences at the daycare, have gone viral online, prompting calls from some Nigerians for an official investigation into alleged misconduct.

In response, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) issued a statement on February 24, 2026, affirming its commitment to investigating credible reports related to alleged incidents of child sexual misconduct in daycare settings.

The agency urged anyone with factual information or direct evidence connected to the viral posts to come forward confidentially.

Simi, 37, defended herself, stating the tweets were innocent reflections of daily life rather than anything perverse. She explained that the posts, written at age 23 while hustling her music career, have been misinterpreted to fit false narratives.

“I haven’t been on Twitter today – but someone brought a few of my old tweets to my attention and I can’t not address it. 14 years ago, I was 23, so I was definitely not a child. I’m not here to make excuses because I don’t have anything to make excuses for. What I can’t let anyone do is twist my story to fit false narratives,” Simi said.

She added that her team has begun deleting some older tweets to protect her family, though she had initially been reluctant to remove them.

Actor Deyemi Okanlawon has publicly voiced support for Simi, emphasising the importance of taking anti-rape messaging seriously. Writing on X, he said:

“When women say ‘STOP rap*ng women’… Your response cannot be ‘what about men/children’ neither can it be ‘what about false accusers’ nor anything else. Your reply MUST only be YES!!! You can start your own separate conversation about anything else at another time/place.”

The controversy continues to spark widespread debate online, with social media users divided over the interpretation of Simi’s tweets and the responsibilities of public figures regarding past statements.