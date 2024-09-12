1 hour ago

Nigerian skit maker Abisi Emmanuel, popularly known as Nasty Blaq, has announced the passing of his mother.

He shared the sad news on Instagram on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, posting photos and videos of her and describing her as "the only reason for my motivation."

"These past few days have been filled with sadness in my heart concerning the death of my beloved mother. I pray God gives me the strength to heal. This is a great loss in my family and as much as this saddens our hearts, we know she has gone to a better place. Rest in peace my first love, the only reason for my motivation. You will surely be missed," he wrote in his caption.

Although the cause and date of her death were not disclosed, many celebrities and fans have offered their condolences in the comments section of his post.

Nasty Blaq, who gained prominence in the skit-making industry in 2018, is well-known for his humorous videos on social media

In July, he announced that he and his partner, Esther James, are expecting their first child.

