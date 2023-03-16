42 minutes ago

Celebrated Nigerian artiste Burnaboy will perform at the 2023 UEFA Champions League finals that is slated to take place at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on Saturday, 10th June 2023.

UEFA and beverage manufacturers Pepsi have confirmed that the Nigerian hitmaker will co-headline the 2023 Champions League final kick-off show.

The Grammy award-winning Nigerian star, whose hits songs include ‘Last Last’ and ‘It’s Plenty’, will bring his energy and signature soulful vibes to millions of fans before the biggest club fixture in football gets underway.

"As a huge football fan myself, I know it doesn't get any bigger than the UEFA Champions League! That's why I'm so excited to be performing on the Pepsi stage at this year's final. Music and football are the ultimate combination, so you already know I'll be bringing the vibes and making magic in Istanbul. The world isn't ready for what we have in store!" the afro beat sensation told the official UEFA website.

This will not be the first sporting event that the celebrated Nigerian star will be performing as he performed during the NBA All-Star Weekend half-time show in Utah - USA last month.

Now in its seventh year, the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi® – formerly known as the UEFA Champions League Opening Ceremony – unites music, sport and culture through a show-stopping performance. This year's other co-headliner will be announced soon.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA marketing director, said: "The UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show is a significant part of our joint efforts with Pepsi, providing an incredible opportunity to reach new and younger audiences with the some of the biggest names and rising stars in music. We're excited to showcase a line-up of talented artists at this season's final in Istanbul in what is sure to be an energetic and memorable performance."