2 hours ago

Nigeria international Victor Boniface has reacted cryptically after his proposed switch to AC Milan collapsed in the ongoing transfer window.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker was on the verge of completing a move to the Serie A giants, with Milan reportedly agreeing to pay a €5 million loan fee plus a €24 million purchase clause.

However, the deal fell through after Boniface is said to have failed his medical, forcing him to return to Leverkusen while Milan continue their hunt for a new striker.

In response, the 24-year-old took to social media with a brief but pointed message:

“Clowns everywhere.”

Boniface has been with Leverkusen since 2023 and remains under contract until the summer of 2028. He has so far made 61 appearances, scoring 32 goals and providing 12 assists across all competitions for the German champions.

On the international stage, Boniface has earned 14 caps for Nigeria since his debut in October 2023, though he has managed just one goal for the Super Eagles.