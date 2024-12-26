7 hours ago

Nigeria's Super Eagles B team has been significantly strengthened ahead of their crucial second-leg encounter with Ghana in the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers.

Five key players have joined the squad, including Samuel Ayanrinde of Shooting Stars, Sunday Megwo from Abia Warriors, Kazeem Ogunleye from Enugu Rangers, Vincent Temitope of Plateau United, and Badmus Gbadamosi from Kwara United.

These reinforcements are expected to boost Nigeria's chances of securing victory on home soil.

In the first-leg match held at the Accra Sports Stadium, both teams battled fiercely but could not find the back of the net, resulting in a goalless draw.

With everything to play for, the Super Eagles B team is intensifying its preparations in Uyo ahead of the decisive showdown.

Coach Daniel Ogunmodede, who initially traveled to Ghana with 18 players, now has a stronger squad at his disposal.

The team resumed training on Tuesday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, where the reverse fixture will be held on December 28.

Nigeria will look to capitalize on their home advantage to secure progression in the competition, while Ghana’s Black Galaxies will aim to frustrate the hosts and book their own ticket to the next round.

The stage is set for a thrilling clash between the two West African rivals.