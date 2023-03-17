1 hour ago

Napoli and Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has paid a glowing tribute to departed former Black Stars winger Christian Atsu describing the former winger as an 'African brother'.

Osimhen who is in the form of his life and leading the Napoli charge for the Serie A title also commiserated with the victims and families of all those killed by the February 6 Turkey/Syria earthquake.

This was after he joined a campaign to raise funds for the victims of the earth by donating his jersey to be sold to support the cause.

“The earthquakes in Turkey? I don’t know how much my jersey was sold for; even my teammates like Bartosz Bereszynski and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia sold their jerseys.

“Eljif Elmas organized this campaign and of course, we supported it. My condolences to those who lost their lives in the earthquakes. I also lost an African brother in these earthquakes, Christian Atsu from Ghana,” Osimhen said, as quoted by Tutto Napoli.

Christian Atsu was found dead under the earthquake rubble in Hatay - Turkey after days of searching for him on Saturday, February 18.

The Hatayspor winger had been missing for 12 days since the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and some parts of Syria on February 6.

Atsu's body was flown into Ghana on the evening of Sunday 19th February and was received by a government delegation which was led by the Vice President of Ghana Dr. Bawumia and Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and his family members.

Christian Atsu will be laid to rest on 17th March 2023 before a funeral will be held at the Forecourt of the State house in Accra.