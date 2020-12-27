2 hours ago

The former head of Niger's military junta General Salou Djibo will vie for presidency in this year's election.

Gen Djibo was on Sunday announced as the candidate for the Peace Justice Progress (PJP) party.

He led the military junta that ousted President Mahamadou Tandja in February 2010, after he tried to stay in power beyond his two-term limit.

Gen Djibo handed power back to civilian rule after Mahamadou Issoufou won the subsequent elections.

The general retired from the army in 2019.

He hopes to succeed President Issoufou who is constitutionally barred from serving a third term.

The elections are set for 27 December 2020.

