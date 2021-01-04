4 hours ago

Media personality and astute entertainment host, Henry Nii Kpakpo Thompson says his fans should expect him on another platform.

The comment is in connection with his absence as the host of popular relationship show Date Rush aired on TV3.

Date Rush is a dating reality show meant to connect single ladies to single men in Ghana.

Indisputably, the success of the show was engineered by Nii Kpakpo when it all started. With his hilarious skills and how he blends Ga and the Queen's language, fans of the dating reality show have tipped him as the best host ever.

However, to the surprise of many, producers of the show have settled on 3FM's Drive host, Giovanni as he was introduced on Sunday night as the new presenter of the upcoming season.

The development did not go well with most of the viewers who took to social media platforms to register their displeasure.

But in reaction, Nii Kpakpo tweeted he was aware of the changes as according the producers decided to enter into this season's edition with another host.

The comical presenter described the occurrence as "unfortunate" and promised his fans he will be on another platform.

"I have received loads of questions from every corner about me not being on #daterush. Unfortunately, this season, the producers decided to go with another host. I’ll see you guys on another platform. I love you all." He tweeted.