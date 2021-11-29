7 hours ago

Head coach of Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks, Nii Odartey Lamptey has departed the club with immediate effect after their match day five defeat to Techiman Eleven Wonders.

The former Ghana youth star announced his resignation on live Tv during an interview with Accra based Angel TV.

Sharks were handed a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Techiman Eleven Wonders on Sunday in their match day five clash prompting the former Anderlecht star to call it a day.

He is the fourth coach to have left his role after Ernest Thompson was sacked by Ashgold while Ignatius Osei-Fosu was also shown the exit by Medeama and Berekum Chelsea also sacked coach Abdul Hanan.

Odartey Lamptey who took over the club last season from Yaw Acheampong and helped them beat relegation has tendered in his resignation to the management of the club.

After five matches this season his side have three defeats a draw and a sloitary win but has now decided to throw in the towel.

"The aim of taking over Sharks is to escape relegation. I wanted someone to takeover before the start of the season but due to some reasons I had to reverse that decision." he told Angel TV's Saddick Adams.

"I decided to continue but looking at how things are moving after five matches, I decided to step down."

Elmina Sharks will on match day six play against Karela United.