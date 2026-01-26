1 hour ago

The contest to succeed the late Ayawaso East, Member of Parliament, Mahama Naser Toure, has taken a sharp religious and political turn, following public comments from the campaign team of Mohammed Ahmed Baba Jamal, the High Commissioner to Nigeria and a leading aspirant for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ticket.

The controversy centers on Hajia Amina Adam, widow of the late MP, who is reported to be seeking to contest the NDC parliamentary primary ahead of the March 3, 2026 by-election.

Her possible candidacy has sparked debate within the predominantly Muslim constituency, where questions of faith, tradition, and constitutional rights have become intertwined.

Speaking in an interview on Citi FM, Baba Alhaji Khalid, a Special Aide to Baba Jamal, openly questioned the timing and appropriateness of Hajia Amina Adam’s political ambition, citing Islamic marital jurisprudence.

He argued that Islamic practice requires widows to observe Iddah, a mandatory mourning and waiting period of four months and ten days, during which public political engagement is traditionally discouraged.

Quoting Qur’an 2:234, Khalid stressed that Islamic doctrine is explicit on the obligations of a widow following the death of her husband.

He maintained that, within a “typical Muslim community,” sympathy alone would not override religious expectations, suggesting that any attempt to rely on public compassion to win political support would be ineffective.

The aide further remarked that Baba Jamal’s political machinery had initially prepared to contest the seat against the late MP himself, describing the situation as one shaped by divine will. In language that has since drawn public attention, Khalid stated that Hajia Amina Adam “is not a match,” a comment that has fueled accusations of insensitivity amid an already delicate political climate.

The Ayawaso East seat became vacant on January 4, 2026, following the death of Mahama Naser Toure after a short illness. Parliament subsequently declared the seat vacant, paving the way for the Electoral Commission (EC) to act in accordance with Article 112(5) of the 1992 Constitution, which mandates that a by-election be held within 60 days of a parliamentary vacancy.

The EC has since fixed Tuesday, March 3, 2026, for the polls.

The unfolding debate has revived national memories of earlier instances in the Fourth Republic where widows successfully contested parliamentary seats following the deaths of their spouses.

However, political analysts note that those cases—such as Cecilia Djan Amoah (Asutifi South), Linda Ocloo (Shai Osudoku), and Akanvariva Lydia Lamisi (Tempane)—did not involve constituencies where Islamic jurisprudence played a dominant role in public life.

Baba Jamal himself is no stranger to Ayawaso East politics. Although he previously served as MP for Akwatia in the Eastern Region, he has long-standing personal and political ties to Nima, having lived and worked in the area for decades.

He earlier contested the Ayawaso East NDC primary but lost to the late MP, later transitioning into diplomatic service as Ghana’s envoy to Nigeria.

His supporters argue that his experience, community engagement, and party loyalty position him as a strong successor to the late MP.

Meanwhile, voices within civil society and legal circles caution against conflating religious interpretation with constitutional eligibility, noting that the laws do not bar any qualified citizen—male or female, widow or otherwise—from contesting parliamentary elections.

They argue that the final decision rests with party delegates and voters, not religious gatekeeping.

As nominations open and campaigning intensifies, the Ayawaso East by-election is fast evolving beyond a routine parliamentary contest into a broader national conversation about faith, gender, tradition, and democratic participation.

How political actors navigate these sensitive intersections may ultimately shape not only the outcome of the race, but also the tone of future electoral politics in religiously diverse constituencies across Ghana.