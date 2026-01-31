2 hours ago

Nine Ghanaian stars, spread across nine different European clubs, will take centre stage in the knockout phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League, underlining Ghana’s growing influence on the continental game.

The players, Ernest Nuamah (Lyon), Baba Rahman (PAOK), Daniel Kofi Kyereh (SC Freiburg), Malik Razak Pimpong (Midtjylland), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Nana Kwame Boakye (SK Brann), Bernard Tekpetey (Ludogorets), Prince Kwabena Adu (Viktoria Plzen) and Douglas Owusu (Crvena Zvezda) have all helped steer their clubs into the play-off round or directly into the last 16.

For some, the knockout stages also mark a timely return. Nuamah, Aidoo and Kofi Kyereh have all recently shaken off injury setbacks that kept them out during parts of the group phase, boosting their teams at a decisive moment of the competition.

Douglas Owusu’s inclusion carries its own story. The midfielder only joined Serbian champions Crvena Zvezda during the January transfer window, yet now finds himself part of a squad preparing for high-stakes European nights.

From Lyon to Plzen, and from Greece to Bulgaria, the Ghanaian contingent reflects a wide geographical spread and a depth of talent that continues to shine beyond the Premier League’s bright lights.

With the Europa League entering its most unforgiving stage, these players will not only be chasing club success, but also strengthening their case for national team selection, as Ghana looks ahead to major international competitions.

As Europe’s second-tier club tournament reaches its defining moments, Ghanaian fans will be watching closely, hoping their countrymen can make the knockout rounds a stage to remember.