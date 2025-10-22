9 minutes ago

Nine people were injured in a road accident involving two vehicles on the Kpong–Tema Highway early Friday morning.

The crash occurred near Okwenya and involved a Toyota Hiace (registration number GE-9739-24) and a Hyundai H100, both of which sustained extensive damage.

Emergency responders from the Kpong Fire Station arrived at the scene shortly after receiving a distress call at 7:29 a.m. to assist with rescue operations.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), all nine victims had already been rescued and taken to the Akuse Government Hospital and St. Martins Hospital for medical treatment before the fire crew arrived.

The operation, conducted in coordination with the Somanya Ambulance Service and the Akuse Police, ensured the prompt evacuation of the injured and the quick restoration of traffic flow on the busy highway.

Authorities say the cause of the accident is yet to be established, as investigations continue.