Nine public officials have been arrested and granted Police enquiry bail after authorities intercepted a container loaded with a substantial quantity of undeclared Tramadol at the Tema Port.

Those picked up include five officers from the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, as well as personnel from the Narcotics Control Commission, Port Security, the Energy Commission, and the Ghana Standards Authority.

The arrests followed the seizure of a container found to contain 299 cartons of Tramadol Hydrochloride — amounting to 146,932,000 tablets in 250mg and 225mg strengths. The consignment weighs approximately 34,847.2 kilogrammes.

Officials say the pharmaceutical products were not declared in the accompanying import documentation.

The breakthrough came after intelligence gathered by the Preventive Unit of the Customs Division triggered closer scrutiny of the shipment.

The container, numbered TGHU6228715 and cleared under Bill of Entry 40226151187, was detained on February 26, 2026, and transferred to a Customs-secured facility in Tema for detailed inspection.

Although the cargo had been declared as assorted household goods — including water kettles, blenders, pressing irons, energy-saving bulbs, and polypropylene materials — a joint re-examination on March 1, 2026 uncovered concealed quantities of Tramadol tablets hidden within the shipment.

The consignment originated from the United Arab Emirates.

Authorities have handed the importer and declarant over to the Police to assist with ongoing investigations, while the seized drugs remain under Customs custody as inquiries continue.