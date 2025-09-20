3 hours ago

Nine suspects have been arraigned before the Adabraka District Court in connection with a brutal assault on a man named Mutala Yayaa at Darkuman on September 10, 2025.

The attack, which was captured on video and widely shared on social media, shows Yayaa being violently assaulted by a group of men.

The accused, Bernard Tagoe (alias Asa Sese), Nii Eric Martey, Michael Lokko, Felix Adu Mensah, Habib Gusamu, Solomon Assan, Kwame Khalid, Jacob Addy, and Gideon Arthur, are charged with attacking Yayaa with weapons such as a cutlass, axe, and scissors, leaving him with severe head and body injuries.

Four other suspects involved in the incident remain at large. The nine accused individuals pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and causing harm. They have been remanded in police custody and are set to return to court on September 29, 2025.

The police are continuing their search for additional suspects, including Yaala, Show, Joseph Gattor, Savess, and John Km, who are believed to be involved in the attack.

In a statement issued on September 19, 2025, Juliana Obeng, Head of Public Affairs for the Accra Regional Police, condemned the use of violence in resolving disputes and urged the public to seek lawful means of conflict resolution.