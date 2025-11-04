2 hours ago

A rising Nkawkaw-based rapper popularly known as Fada Gaza has been confirmed dead after a brutal confrontation with a rival, identified only as Kwashiga, on Sunday, November 2, 2025.

The violent altercation, which reportedly stemmed from a dispute over the sale of marijuana (“wee”), has shocked residents of Nkawkaw and sent waves through the local entertainment community.

According to multiple eyewitness accounts, the incident began when a member of Kwashiga’s group allegedly attempted to sell marijuana within Fada Gaza’s ghetto — an act Gaza reportedly saw as a deliberate provocation.

Enraged, Gaza confronted and allegedly assaulted the young man, warning him never to sell drugs on his turf. Word of the assault quickly reached Kwashiga, who, in turn, went to Gaza’s residence to demand an explanation.

What started as a heated verbal exchange soon turned physical. Eyewitnesses say both men armed themselves — Gaza reportedly with a cutlass and a pair of scissors, and Kwashiga with a knife.

In the ensuing fight, Gaza is said to have stabbed Kwashiga several times, but strangely, the injuries appeared superficial, leading some locals to speculate about the use of “juju” (spiritual protection) by one of the combatants.

However, the tables turned when Kwashiga allegedly overpowered Gaza, seized the weapon, and inflicted deep wounds on the rapper’s body.

Gaza bled profusely and collapsed before help could arrive.

Both men were rushed to the Holy Family Catholic Hospital in Nkawkaw, but medical officials pronounced Fada Gaza dead on arrival.

The suspect, Kwashiga, who sustained serious injuries, was stabilized and later referred to the Police Hospital in Accra for specialized care under police guard.

Confirming the incident, the Municipal Health Director of Kwahu West, Celestina Asante, told JoyNews that the deceased had sustained multiple stab wounds consistent with knife or cutlass attacks.

“The victim had deep cuts around his ribs, armpit, and lower abdomen. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on arrival,” she said.

Soon after news of Gaza’s death spread, a crowd of angry youth gathered at the hospital, demanding that the suspect be handed over to them.

Police had to intervene to prevent possible mob action. The atmosphere in Nkawkaw remains tense as fans and friends of the late rapper mourn his passing.

Residents say the rivalry between Fada Gaza and Kwashiga dates back to 2016, rooted in control of local influence and dominance within the underground entertainment and ghetto circles.

The two were known to have clashed verbally on several occasions, but Sunday’s altercation was the most violent yet — and proved fatal.

The Ghana Police Service has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident or confirm any arrests, though investigations are reportedly underway.

The body of Fada Gaza has since been deposited at the Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital morgue for autopsy.